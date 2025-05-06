County Begins Installing Security Cameras at Government Buildings Published 3:20 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Pearl River County officials announced Monday that they have begun installing a new network of 63 security cameras at key government buildings to improve safety and monitor access points.

Cameras are being placed at all entrances and the exteriors of the Courthouse, Annex, Supervisors Building, Justice Court Building, and Chimney Square. The system will include facial recognition software to identify persons of interest. Dispatchers will receive alerts when matches occur, and law enforcement will be notified as needed.

The cameras will not transmit audio and will not be actively monitored. However, the system will store 60 days of video before uploading footage to cloud storage. Designated county personnel will have access to review recordings when necessary.

Additional security upgrades are considered, including panic buttons under courthouse counters to summon help during emergencies quickly.

The installation process is expected to take approximately two weeks.